Taliban says Trump’s decision to cancel Afghan talks will mean U.S. lives lost

The Taliban on Sunday said U.S. President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to cancel peace talks would lead to fresh losses to American lives in Afghanistan at a time when the insurgent group was ready to finalize a deal to end the war.
