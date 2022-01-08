Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION – Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of TLIS Investors – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION – Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of TLIS Investors – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Talis Biomedical Corporation (“Talis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLIS) violated federal securities laws.

TLIS INVESTORS WHO ACQUIRED THEIR SECURITIES PURSUANT AND/OR TRACEABLE TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROSPECTUS ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY’S FEBRUARY 2021 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (“IPO”) ARE ENCOURAGED TO DISCUSS JOINING THE CLASS ACTION BY CLICKING “JOIN THE CLASS ACTION” OR “SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE.”

On January 7, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s February 2021 IPO.

The Registration Statement, according to the complaint, was materially false and misleading and omitted to state (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’s EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) as a result, the Company’s commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Talis Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TALIS INVESTORS WITH FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE TALIS CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.