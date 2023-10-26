Fort Walton Beach, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents, just unveiled a dedicated website for family law professionals. The newly launched platform, Resources for Legal Professionals, aims to empower lawyers, mediators, judges, and other industry stakeholders in their efforts to advocate for the parents and children they serve. The comprehensive website offers a range of valuable resources, including common use cases for TalkingParents, such as divorce, paternity, and child custody/support issues. Additionally, it highlights unique applications of the service in criminal cases, restraining orders, adoptions, foster care cases, and probate matters.

Among the key features of the website is the detailed information on TalkingParents’ court-admissible Unalterable Records, which provide crucial support to legal professionals and the families they work with. Visitors can access downloadable examples Records, explore the FAQs section to address common queries, and gain insights into subpoenas related to Records. To provide a comprehensive understanding of the service, the website also includes an in-depth demo video showcasing all the features available through TalkingParents’ Premium Plan. This video serves as a valuable resource for legal professionals seeking to leverage the platform’s capabilities effectively with their clients.

Furthermore, the website features compelling success stories from family law attorneys, mediators, and other members of the legal community. These testimonials highlight the tangible benefits of TalkingParents in their work, emphasizing how the service positively impacts parents and children involved in legal proceedings. Legal professionals visiting the website can also take advantage of various opportunities, including ordering free brochures, requesting a demo of the service, and sharing their own experiences with TalkingParents.

Founded by Family Law Attorney Stephen Nixon, TalkingParents was created to fill the pressing need for a co-parenting communication service within the legal realm.

“TalkingParents is a crucial tool to eliminate the ‘he said, she said’ in court, and I also can’t stress the time and money saving aspects enough. This is a service I wish I had access to when I started my family law practice. Our team recognizes the importance of TalkingParents for co-parents and family law professionals, and we want to ensure we provide ample resources for both. We hope this new website will do just that. We aim to expand its offerings over time and create a network for the family law community.”

-Stephen Nixon, Attorney and Founder of TalkingParents

The launch of Resources for Legal Professionals further solidifies TalkingParents’ commitment to supporting the family law community in their crucial role of advocating for the best interests of families. To explore the extensive information and support available on Resources for Legal Professionals, please visit legal.talkingparents.com.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

CONTACT: Heather Ruiz TalkingParents 850-659-3775 marketing@talkingparents.com