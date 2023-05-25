Free virtual event for separated or divorced parents

Building an Effective Parenting Plan Free webinar put on by TalkingParents

Fort Walton Beach, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents, is getting ready to host their first Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar of the year. “Empowering Parents: Building an Effective Parenting Plan” will be an interview-style presentation and live Q&A session that covers legal custody versus physical custody, the parenting schedule, shared expenses, health insurance, communication, mindset support, future partners, education, and much more.

“It’s one thing to have a parenting plan; it’s another thing to have an effective parenting plan. We want to help parents who are currently navigating the divorce or separation process create an agreement that’s going to set them up for success in the short and long term. This event doubles as a great resource for parents who already have an agreement in place but are looking for areas of improvement.”

-Heather Ruiz, Director of Marketing

This free webinar features speakers Mark Pearson and Jennifer M. Segura, J.D., CDFA®. Pearson is a CDC Certified Divorce Coach who went through a divorce himself and is now a co-parent. He helps others handle their divorces and the emotional trauma they’re experiencing. Segura is a family mediator and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. She co-owns West Coast Family Mediation Center, Inc., and has been mediating family law cases since 2008. Through this joint presentation, Pearson and Segura hope to provide a guide for building an effective parenting plan to benefit both parents and their children. Co-Parenting & Coffee presents “Empowering Parents: Building an Effective Parenting Plan,” Tuesday, June 13th, 10 a.m. EST. Register Now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.

###

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Attachment

Building an Effective Parenting Plan

CONTACT: Heather Ruiz TalkingParents 850-659-3775 marketing@talkingparents.com