Fort Walton Beach, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TalkingParents has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.



“Each year, Inc.‘s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,“ says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we‘re proud that the program is highly selective.“



After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.



TalkingParents was founded to empower co-parents worldwide on their shared parenting journey, no matter their situation. A culture of support and empowerment at the company is essential to ensure the team fulfills its promise to the co-parents who depend on the service to help them focus on what matters most – their kids.



“Creating and maintaining a thriving company culture is done deliberately by design with conscientious effort and buy-in from everyone on the team. You can feel a company’s culture when you walk in the front door and with every interaction. It starts with living the company’s core values while owning a shared mission and vision. Our T-Parenters live it and make it part of everything they do. The team at TalkingParents is excited to receive national recognition as a 2024 Inc. Best Workplaces Honoree. Thank you to the team at Inc. Magazine for recognizing TalkingParents.“

-Vince Mayfield, Chief Executive Officer

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

