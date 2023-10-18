Grace Casper Divorce Tips from Kids

Fort Walton Beach, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grace Casper, Divorce Tips from Kids, will take over TalkingParents’ Instagram account Monday, October 23rd through Friday, October 27th. @talkingParentsapp and @divorcetipsfromkids are partnering to provide divorced parents with tips from the child’s perspective, including what to do when the kids are missing their other parent, transition day dos and don’ts, and much more.

“When TalkingParents reached out about a possible collaboration, I was so excited. I love when companies realize that in order to get the full picture of divorce, we need all perspectives—including the kids!”

-Grace Casper, Divorce Tips from Kids

Casper became a child of divorce at age eight. By age 10, she had already written her first manuscript draft for her book. Since then, Casper has wanted to help families through the process of divorce. She is now 24 years old, and her book, “Dear Parents: Notes from a Child of Divorce”, was published in June of this year and is already a bestseller. Casper also hosts a podcast, “Divorce: What I Wish My Parents Knew.”

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear directly from a child of divorce as she offers invaluable advice for co-parents. Follow TalkingParents on Instagram.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Attachment

Grace Casper

CONTACT: Heather Ruiz TalkingParents 850-659-3775 marketing@talkingparents.com