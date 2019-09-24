Talks between U.S., North Korea may happen in 2 to 3 weeks: South Korea’s lawmakers

North Korea and the United States could resume working-level talks aimed at dismantling the North’s nuclear and missile programs within two to three weeks, South Korean lawmakers briefed by a spy agency said on Tuesday.
