Talks over whistleblower’s Trump impeachment testimony hung up: sources

Talks over whether the whistleblower who sparked an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will testify to Congressional committees are hung up on the question of whether the person can submit written testimony, two sources familiar with the discussions said.
