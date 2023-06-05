NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Dr. Jon Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Truist Securities 2023 Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Summit, including a panel titled, “Addressing the Mental Health Crisis,” beginning at 10:30am ET on June 21, 2023.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited, asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 112 million lives as of May 2, 2023, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

Contacts

‍For Investors:

Sloane & Co.

Neal Nagarajan

(301) 273-5662

nnagarajan@sloanepr.com

For Media:

SKDK

John Kim

(310) 997-5963

jkim@skdknick.com