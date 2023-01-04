NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Dr. Jon R. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. PST. Presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.talkspace.com/.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited, asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 86 million lives at September 30, 2022, through our partnerships with insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com .

Contacts

‍For Investors:

Jeannine Feyen

Director, Communications

(917) 748-5325

jeannine.feyen@talkspace.com