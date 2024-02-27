NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, on March 12, 2024. The fireside chat will be at 8:30am ET.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Talkspace, please reach out to your Barclays representative.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 130 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

Contacts

‍For Investors:

Neal Nagarajan

Sloane & Company

(301) 273-5662

[email protected]