Breaking News
Home / Top News / Talladega Forest Prepares for Selective Cut

Talladega Forest Prepares for Selective Cut

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 20 mins ago

Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Selective timber cutting requires a team of reliable tree markers. The government is soliciting a small business to provide labor for tree marking as a prelude to a 577-acre timber sale in Alabama’s Talladega National Forrest. The last chance for a small business to submit a pricing offer to The National Forests of Alabama is next week, December 19, 2017.

The awarded contractor’s personnel will receive training and marking paint from the government. The training process takes about two days and will consist of a how-to video and a review of hazards and procedures for use of the marking paint. According to the solicitation, “Security of the tracker paint is of the utmost importance.” Although training will be provided, the agency prefers a company with experience and past performance history on similar contracts with the government or in the private sector.

The contractor must furnish all labor, materials, equipment, tools, transportation, supervision and supplies. The work on this contract will continue until it is complete and accepted. Bids for the contract need to account for price changes that may occur over time as the offer will remain firm for 120 days after acceptance. Employees of the contractor must be paid a minimum of $10.20 per hour. Offerors may visit the 577-acre site prior to submitting their quote. No formal site visit will be scheduled, but visits can be arranged and are recommended.

Specific details about the requirement are located on the solicitation at FBO.gov. The solicitation contains contact information for setting up a site visit and submitting an offer to correct place. Purchasing Agent Frederick Cheeks will make a decision based on the best price by a qualified small business on a correctly submitted offer. To be qualified as a contractor for the government, a business must be listed in the System for Award Management (SAM). Businesses register themselves in this database or they can use a third-party registration firm to register them on their behalf.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the world’s largest third-party registration firm, will accurately register any business, organization, university or agency as well as provide guidance on the acquisition of contracts and tools for communicating effectively with agents. SAM registration expires every year and businesses must be active in the database not only when making their offer, but also when receiving their payment. Third-party registration firms like USFCR are especially recommended for businesses who may need to renew their SAM registration during the period of performance on a contract. Timely renewal in SAM by USFCR’s case managers will prevent the delay of payment from a government agency to a business.

CONTACT: If you would like more information please contact David Rockwell at (877) 252-2700 ext.750 or by email at [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.