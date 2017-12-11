Talladega Forest Prepares for Selective Cut

Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Selective timber cutting requires a team of reliable tree markers. The government is soliciting a small business to provide labor for tree marking as a prelude to a 577-acre timber sale in Alabama’s Talladega National Forrest. The last chance for a small business to submit a pricing offer to The National Forests of Alabama is next week, December 19, 2017.

The awarded contractor’s personnel will receive training and marking paint from the government. The training process takes about two days and will consist of a how-to video and a review of hazards and procedures for use of the marking paint. According to the solicitation, “Security of the tracker paint is of the utmost importance.” Although training will be provided, the agency prefers a company with experience and past performance history on similar contracts with the government or in the private sector.

The contractor must furnish all labor, materials, equipment, tools, transportation, supervision and supplies. The work on this contract will continue until it is complete and accepted. Bids for the contract need to account for price changes that may occur over time as the offer will remain firm for 120 days after acceptance. Employees of the contractor must be paid a minimum of $10.20 per hour. Offerors may visit the 577-acre site prior to submitting their quote. No formal site visit will be scheduled, but visits can be arranged and are recommended.

Specific details about the requirement are located on the solicitation at FBO.gov. The solicitation contains contact information for setting up a site visit and submitting an offer to correct place. Purchasing Agent Frederick Cheeks will make a decision based on the best price by a qualified small business on a correctly submitted offer. To be qualified as a contractor for the government, a business must be listed in the System for Award Management (SAM). Businesses register themselves in this database or they can use a third-party registration firm to register them on their behalf.

