Breaking News
Home / Top News / Talonvest Capital Closes $22.5 Million of Bridge and Construction Financings

Talonvest Capital Closes $22.5 Million of Bridge and Construction Financings

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

As Business Grows, Talonvest Expands Its Team of Professionals

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial advisory firm serving clients throughout the country, is pleased to announce the successful closing of two assignments for 1784 Capital Holdings.  A $12,250,000 construction loan was negotiated for the development of a class A climate-controlled storage development located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, AZ and a $10,250,000 bridge loan to refinance a high-exposure project located on a primary arterial highway of Tucson, AZ was also structured.  Both loans were funded by a global commercial real estate firm and included non-recourse, floating rate financing with interest only payments for the initial loan term.  The Scottsdale construction loan was structured with a 4-year initial term, an option to extend, and a rate reduction opportunity, while the Tucson bridge loan was higher leverage with a 3-year initial term and two, twelve-month extension options.  Shane Albers, CEO of 1784 Capital Holdings, commented “Talonvest’s ability to navigate the capital markets and produce favorable loan terms on every transaction continues to impress us.”  The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included Erich Pryor, Jim Davies, David DiRienzo and Lauren Maehler. 

With the development of new client relationships, expansion of existing relationships, and growing transaction volume, Talonvest is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Mason Brusseau as an Analyst.  Mason’s responsibilities will include underwriting, financial analysis, and market research for self-storage, commercial and multifamily assignments.  Mason will also assist with investment packages, competitive bid scenarios and lender negotiations.  Mr. Brusseau graduated from San Diego State University and previously worked with a real estate research firm.  “With his research background and strong work ethic, we are confident that Mason will have an immediate impact for our clients while providing the highest level of service,” commented Tom Sherlock, Principal of Talonvest Capital.  “Commercial real estate runs in his family’s blood and we’re thrilled to have Mason join our team!” added Eric Snyder, another Principal of the firm.
  
About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that provides advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States.  The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for self storage, office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties. 

CONTACT: Contact:

Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
[email protected] 
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.