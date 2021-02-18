Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Talonvest Capital Negotiates $21.7M Loan for NorCal Multi-Tenant Business Park

Talonvest Capital Negotiates $21.7M Loan for NorCal Multi-Tenant Business Park

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Cabot Business Park

139,808 square foot multi-tenant property with four buildings located in Hayward, CA.

139,808 square foot multi-tenant property with four buildings located in Hayward, CA.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc. and its longstanding client CIP Real Estate have successfully closed another loan for the light value-add acquisition of Cabot Business Park, a 139,808 square foot multi-tenant property with four buildings located in Hayward, CA. The business park benefits from its immediate access to Interstate 880 and Highway 92, making it centrally located and offering exceptional access to the greater San Francisco Bay area.

The non-recourse bank-funded loan has a 5-year loan term with two 12-month extension options, interest-only payments, prepayment flexibility, and no on-going leasing or financial covenants during the initial loan term. The floating rate term loan was swapped at closing resulting in an effective fixed loan pricing at a sub 3% rate. Bob Strom, Chairman of CIP Real Estate, commented, “We continue to rely on Talonvest’s superlative experience and capital relationships to create a competitive bid scenario and manage the entire loan process. With Talonvest we have certainty of close with attractively priced financing.” The Talonvest team responsible for this transaction included Erich Pryor, Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest
Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

About CIP Real Estate
CIP Real Estate LLC is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout West Coast, Southeast, and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the company owns and manages approximately 6.7 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Atlanta. www.ciprealestate.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df348bdb-5e67-423a-8b7d-cc0c9913da5b

CONTACT: Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.