Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Talonvest Closes $15.65 Million Bridge Loan for MA Property

Talonvest Closes $15.65 Million Bridge Loan for MA Property

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm, represented Westport Properties, Inc, and their institutional JV equity partner Heitman, in the negotiation of a $15,650,000 bridge loan for the acquisition of a recently constructed storage property in Needham, MA. The three-year, non-recourse, floating rate, bridge loan featured a low 4% start rate with interest-only payments for the term, two one-year extension options, and included interest and operating reserves.

The facility was built in 2020 and includes 92,500 NRSF in 970 storage units on a 1.90-acre site. It benefits from several high-income single family and multifamily communities, as well as high traffic retail, that surround the subject. The immediate trade area is densely populated and about 10 miles west of downtown Boston.  

Most importantly, Talonvest was able to successfully negotiate for no lease up covenants during the loan term despite the early lease-up status of the asset. The loan closing was achieved less than 45 days after signing the loan application. Drew Hoeven, Chairman & CIO of Westport Properties, Inc., stated, “The level of attention and guidance Talonvest brought to our financing need was unique.  They approached the assignment as if they owned the asset and delivered an excellent loan.” The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment included Eric Snyder, Erich Pryor, David DiRienzo, Lauren Maehler, and Jim Davies.  

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

About Westport Properties and US Storage Centers
Founded in 1985, Westport Properties and US Storage Centers (“WPI”) is an owner-operator of self storage facilities across the country. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio—additionally, the Company provides third-party management services. As of December 2020, it has approximately eleven million rentable square feet under management and employs over 400 people nationwide. WPI is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $10M and Charity Storage has raised over $500K.

Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.