Talonvest Continues to Grow and Establishes an East Coast Presence

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

John Chase

Senior Director - Business Development, Talonvest Capital

Senior Director – Business Development, Talonvest Capital

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique mortgage brokerage firm serving commercial and self storage owners throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that John Chase has joined the firm as Senior Director – Business Development. Mr. Chase is responsible for sourcing self storage and commercial financing assignments on behalf of experienced, respected real estate owners and will operate out of the firm’s new Annapolis, MD area office. In collaboration with other members of the Talonvest team, John will oversee the structuring of superior capital solutions to grow trusted advisor relationships with new clients in the eastern United States. Over the course of his 35+ year commercial real estate finance career, John has closed financing assignments throughout the country on a variety of asset types including self storage, industrial, multifamily, mobile home rental communities, office, and retail.

Talonvest Co-Founder Tom Sherlock commented, “Opening an office in the eastern U.S. provides Talonvest an opportunity to further enhance our client service in the region; meanwhile John’s proven track record of building successful client relationships made him an excellent fit within our results-oriented, collaborative team approach.”

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that provides advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, self storage, and apartment properties.

Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8872629b-6f56-462e-925b-91b9d2706b11

