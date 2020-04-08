Breaking News
Home / Top News / Talonvest Delivers $55.6 Million of Financings Despite Market Turmoil

Talonvest Delivers $55.6 Million of Financings Despite Market Turmoil

IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite the turmoil in the capital markets, Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique mortgage brokerage firm, closed a construction loan and two bridge loans for three clients in late March. Three separate lenders were involved in providing the loans. 1784 Capital Holdings engaged Talonvest to procure a $14,500,000 construction loan for the development of a state-of-the-art storage facility at 4725 East Dynamite Blvd. in Scottsdale, AZ. The project, located at the arterial gateway to the Tatum Ranch master-planned community and adjacent to destination retail sites, will consist of 86,300 NRSF in 932 units. Talonvest negotiated the non-recourse, four-year construction loan with a global commercial real estate firm. The loan included a twelve-month extension option and no prepayment penalty.

On behalf of Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., Talonvest closed a $31,542,500 bridge loan secured by four properties located in California, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. The loan included limited recourse with a step-down provision and full burn off. A regional bank with whom Talonvest has closed over 25 transactions across the country provided the financing.

Additionally, a bridge loan was negotiated on behalf of The William Warren Group. The $9,530,000 loan, funded by another regional bank, was secured by the StorQuest facility located at 4310 Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Portland, OR. The newly constructed Class A facility consists of 768 units in 69,106 NRSF of 100% climate-controlled space. Successful loan negotiations resulted in a 4-year term, interest only payments, a one-year extension option, prepayment flexibility, and limited recourse.

Shane Albers, CEO of 1784 Capital Holdings, LLC, commented, “In the midst of the market chaos, Talonvest knew which lenders were transacting and how to get loans closed. They provided expert guidance during this tumultuous time all the way through loan closing.” The Talonvest team members involved in the three assignments included Kim Bishop, Erich Pryor, Eric Snyder, Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, David DiRienzo, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.:

Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self-storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
[email protected]

