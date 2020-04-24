Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Talonvest Gets Storage Construction Loan Closed Amidst the Market Chaos

Talonvest Gets Storage Construction Loan Closed Amidst the Market Chaos

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, orchestrated the mid-April closing of a $6,246,000 construction loan for Madison Capital Group on their Kennesaw, GA development of a Go Store It facility. 

Madison Capital Group engaged Talonvest to secure construction financing for the development of a five-story, 100% climate-controlled self storage facility totaling approximately 69,550 NRSF in 714 storage units. The project is located at 1731 McCollum Pkwy NW & 3572 Grant Dr. in Kennesaw, GA. The regional bank lender closed the loan and maintained the original 4-year loan term with interest only payments priced at LIBOR plus 3.00% and with partial recourse that burns down. Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group, commented “The Talonvest team remained persistent and steadfast despite the market chaos and it resulted in our loan closing without change.”

The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment included Kim Bishop, Jim Davies, Eric Snyder and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

CONTACT: Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
[email protected] 
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.