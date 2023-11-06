The William Warren Group – StorQuest Storage facility in Palm Coast, Florida.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client William Warren Group, are pleased to announce the successful closing of two separate transactions totaling $67,335,000 million in permanent loans for properties in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, and Nevada.

The properties were part of two separate portfolio financings, the first consisting of 7 properties in Arizona, Colorado, and Florida. Talonvest negotiated a 10-year, nonrecourse perm loan with full-term interest-only payments, which a global investment bank funded.

The second loan, funded by a credit union, included properties in Florida, California, and Nevada, and the Talonvest team skillfully negotiated a structure that allowed for cash out and an early rate lock. The non-recourse five-year financing had two years of interest-only payments at a desirable rate.

Clark Porter, President of William Warren Group, commented, “We can always count on Talonvest’s ability to navigate the capital markets and harness the power of their network to deliver on every deal. Their capital expertise is why they are such a valuable advisor to our team.”

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Mason Brusseau, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.: Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team’s previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

