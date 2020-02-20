Breaking News
Home / Top News / Talonvest Obtains $16.5 Million Loan for Class A Facility in Norwalk, CT

Talonvest Obtains $16.5 Million Loan for Class A Facility in Norwalk, CT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, negotiated a $16,486,000 refinance bridge loan for TVG Partners and their JV equity partner, Clark Investment Group, the largest provider of private equity capital for ground-up storage developments in the nation. Secure Self Storage, a recently constructed, state-of-the-art facility with 72,490 net rentable square feet across 766 climate-controlled units served as collateral for the loan. The property is located at 587 Connecticut Avenue, a high traffic corridor in Norwalk, CT.

Talonvest was able to structure a loan that returned all the owner’s original equity, while limiting recourse and providing additional time to achieve economic stabilization. The forty-two-month loan was priced at a low 200’s spread over LIBOR, while providing thirty-six months of interest only payments. A Midwestern based bank provided the loan.

Stephen Schwartz, Managing Partner of TVG Partners commented, “Talonvest delivered better results than we expected.” Bob Baker, President of Clark Investment Group, added, “Returning all of our equity, limiting recourse, with a low interest rate was impressive.” The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Eric Snyder, Kim Bishop, Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, David DiRienzo, and Lauren Maehler. 

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.