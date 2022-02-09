Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Talonvest Secures $24M Loan on Business Park & Names New Director – Business Development

Talonvest Secures $24M Loan on Business Park & Names New Director – Business Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Mansell Commons

Nine building multi-tenant industrial property in Alpharetta, GA

Nine building multi-tenant industrial property in Alpharetta, GA

David DiRienzo

Talonvest names DiRienzo Director - Business Development

Talonvest names DiRienzo Director – Business Development

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc. and longstanding client CIP Real Estate have successfully closed another loan together. This recent $24,481,600 loan facilitated the acquisition of a nine building multi-tenant industrial property in Alpharetta, GA on behalf of CIP Real Estate and their partner Almanac Realty Investors. Mansell Commons, the 223,251 net rentable square foot property, is a great addition to CIP’s existing 1.5 million square foot portfolio in Atlanta and establishes a foothold in the outstanding Alpharetta sub-market where industrial park acquisitions are particularly difficult due to low turnover of assets there. The 5-year non-recourse loan was funded by a regional bank headquartered in the southern US and features 24 months of interest-only payments, a 24-month extension option, and no prepayment penalty. Bob Strom, Chairman of CIP Real Estate, commented, “We chose to trust Talonvest again because their team delivers great results and their extensive capital markets knowledge is invaluable.” Tom Sherlock, Erich Pryor, Mason Brusseau, and Thalia Tovar were the Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment.

With the continued growth and expansion in commercial business, Talonvest is also pleased to announce the recent promotion of David DiRienzo to Director – Business Development. His new responsibilities include sourcing clients, developing new business opportunities for the firm, and assisting with strategic initiatives with a focus on industrial, multifamily, and office opportunities. Mr. DiRienzo’s commercial real estate experience includes over $1.3 billion of closed financing transactions and over $250 million of asset acquisitions during his six years of principal experience at a private equity real estate firm. Outside of Talonvest, David is actively involved in the real estate industry as a member of the 2021-2022 Young Professionals Group (YPG), as well as an active member of NAIOP, ULI, and NMHC. “David’s career progression with Talonvest has been outstanding. We’re excited to see him grow our client relationships and commercial business further,” shared Tom Sherlock, Co-Founding Principal of Talonvest Capital.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that provides advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for self-storage, office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties.

Contact: Savannah Baron
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.679.5698
sbaron@talonvest.com
   

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae29a705-3354-4c68-8f53-715600d04682
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c890005-d892-4400-acbb-755b844f4b67

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.