Talonvest Structures $23M Life Co Loan for MA Property

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, represented Madison Capital Group in the negotiation of a $23,170,000 loan for the C of O acquisition of a self-storage facility in Quincy, MA. The 103,562 net rentable square foot, 1,351-unit, fully climate-controlled facility is located 15 minutes south of Boston and is easily accessible at the confluence of three major arterial highways. Demand drivers include premium visibility, state-of-the-art quality, and significant barriers to entry in an underserved sub-market.

The non-recourse insurance company funded loan features a four-year term, three years of interest-only payments, no lease-up covenants, no cash management requirement, and prepayment flexibility. Ryan Hanks, President of Madison Capital Group / Go Store It Self Storage, commented, “Talonvest guided us through another financing process with confidence and ease, further proving their expertise in the capital markets. They were a great resource and structured valuable benefits for us in this loan.” The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Mason Brusseau, and Thalia Tovar.

