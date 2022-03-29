Breaking News
Talonvest Structures $23M Life Co Loan for MA Property

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Storage facility front in Quincy, MA
IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, represented Madison Capital Group in the negotiation of a $23,170,000 loan for the C of O acquisition of a self-storage facility in Quincy, MA. The 103,562 net rentable square foot, 1,351-unit, fully climate-controlled facility is located 15 minutes south of Boston and is easily accessible at the confluence of three major arterial highways. Demand drivers include premium visibility, state-of-the-art quality, and significant barriers to entry in an underserved sub-market.

The non-recourse insurance company funded loan features a four-year term, three years of interest-only payments, no lease-up covenants, no cash management requirement, and prepayment flexibility. Ryan Hanks, President of Madison Capital Group / Go Store It Self Storage, commented, “Talonvest guided us through another financing process with confidence and ease, further proving their expertise in the capital markets. They were a great resource and structured valuable benefits for us in this loan.” The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Mason Brusseau, and Thalia Tovar.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that providing advisory services to self-storage and commercial real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to structure superior capital solutions for its clients.

