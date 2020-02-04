Breaking News
Tami Kesselman Joins as a Partner of LOHAS Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LOHAS team has a new impact investing pro! A Harvard-educated strategist and former Bain consultant, Tami Kesselman is a pioneer and thought leader on achieving concurrent financial and impact results who has spent the past two decades working to advance the success of socially and environmentally motivated investing.

Tami is a creative and analytical family office strategy advisor with a passion for working one-on-one with individual investors and family offices, assisting them with identifying and accelerating opportunities to migrate portfolios and invest capital more effectively to improve the world while concurrently growing their financial returns. With an innate ability to help clients reallocate investment capital in ways that resonate across generations, she has become highly sought after as increasingly more wealth is transitioning.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Tami’s caliber join the LOHAS team not only for the experience and deep expertise that she will offer firm clients but also the insight and thought leadership that she will provide to the growing LOHAS organization.” – Rick Davis, Managing Partner of LOHAS Advisors

A frequent keynote speaker at impact investor conferences and an annual lecturer at Harvard, Tami speaks on the complex intersection of capitalism, sustainability, public policy, business management, and geopolitics as global social and environmental standards evolve. She has facilitated board-level strategy sessions for clients on six continents, annually chairs Opal’s Private Wealth Impact Investing Forum, serves on the Steering Committee for the NEXUS Impact Investing Working Group and the United Nations-NEXUS Small Island Resiliency Braintrust, and is a member of the Global Alumni Board of Directors for Harvard Kennedy School.

As a Partner at LOHAS Advisors, along with helping drive the firm-wide growth strategy, Tami will work with clients to enable their impact investing visions, whether reallocating portfolio capital or leveraging donor advised funds and other creative resources.

About LOHAS Advisors
LOHAS Advisors is a professional services firm that provides social impact investment advisory services directly to family offices, high net worth individuals, corporations, foundations, and the wealth/asset managers that support these parties. Despite the dramatic growth in impact investing, challenges remain in identifying and engaging financially compelling, direct investment opportunities that will yield real social or environmental results. LOHAS Advisors empowers individuals and organizations to generate the impactful outcomes they desire.

CONTACT: For more information, contact [email protected]
