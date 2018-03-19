Tampa Attorney Sharon Docherty Danco Joins First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. Board of Directors

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC Pink:FCIT), the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, is proud to announce the appointment of Sharon Docherty Danco to the Board of Directors for First Citrus Bancorporation and First Citrus Bank.  

“Sharon will be an outstanding addition to our Board,” said Michael Adcock, Chairman of First Citrus Bancorporation.  “Her background, ranging from general counsel for a cyber-security technology company to partner in a law firm where she practiced corporate law for public and private companies, will bring great diversity to our Board.”            

Danco is an active member of The Florida Bar and has practiced corporate and securities law in Tampa for 29 years.  Her skills and expertise include corporate finance, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions.

“With so few local banks remaining, Sharon’s public and private sector experience in corporate finance will help us capitalize on this extraordinary growth opportunity,” said John M. Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Citrus Bank.

“First Citrus Bank is quickly becoming a leader within Tampa Bay,” said Danco.  “I am delighted to join the team and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the Company’s momentum while applying my expertise and knowledge for its continued success.”

Danco graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and received a B.S. degree from the University of Alabama, summa cum laude, in finance and investment analysis.  She currently serves on other boards throughout the Tampa Bay community, including the Association for Corporate Growth and The Children’s Home Foundation, Inc.

About First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc.
First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. is a Florida corporation and the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, a Florida commercial bank.  First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.  Stock trades on the OTC Pink under ticker symbol “FCIT.”

About First Citrus Bank
First Citrus Bank, a $375 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa.  Ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine IB Independent Banker, it serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions. Specializing in retail and commercial banking services, First Citrus Bank has five locations throughout Tampa Bay.

First Citrus Bank creates a more vibrant Tampa Bay through financing economic growth at the local level.  For additional information, please visit http://www.firstcitrus.com.

