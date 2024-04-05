Two-day event includes flag football tournament, cheer clinic, and Jack in the Club blackjack tournament, all taking place at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Special Olympics Florida will hold its annual Sunshine Bowl fundraiser on April 6, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The daylong celebration includes a flag football tournament, cheer clinic and special appearances by Bucs Legends.

The event kicks off the night before (April 5) with Jack in the Club, an evening blackjack tournament featuring signature spirits and gourmet bites from the chefs of some of Tampa Bay’s finest restaurants. Jack in the Club takes place in the East Club Lounge of Raymond James Stadium. The public can purchase Jack in the Club tickets at soflsunshinebowl.com.

“The Sunshine Bowl and Jack in the Club have become some of Tampa Bay’s most anticipated events,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “It’s an amazing combination of inspiring competition and incredible food, all benefiting the athletes of Special Olympics Florida. We are so grateful to the champions who make it possible.”

Hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and supported by Presenting Sponsors Raymond James Financial and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida), the Sunshine Bowl will provide some of Florida’s most talented flag football teams and participants a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play on the home turf of the Buccaneers.

“Raymond James is proud to support the life-changing programs of Special Olympics Florida, and it’s our honor to continue to participate in the sixth annual Sunshine Bowl,” said Raymond James Senior Vice President Tim Killgoar. “We look forward to another exciting year alongside Coke Florida and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Thomas Benford, President and Chief Operating Officer for Coke Florida, said, “Our continued support of the Sunshine Bowl reflects our strong commitment to Special Olympics Florida and the goal of this event – using the joy of sport to unify communities. Coke Florida and our Tampa Bay area partners, Raymond James and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are excited to join together once again not only to help bring this to life but also to participate in the weekend of activities supporting a great cause.”

Jack in the Club takes place on Friday, April 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticketholders will enjoy live music, an open bar, cocktails with Coca-Cola beverages, exclusive raffles, and spectacular food. Participating restaurants include Seasons 52, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, 7th + Grove, and others. Guests must be age 21 and older to attend.

The Sunshine Bowl flag football tournament and cheer clinic follow on Saturday, April 6, at Raymond James Stadium. There are five divisions of flag football, including a corporate division, recreational division, Special Olympics College Club division, Unified sports division, and a division for law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, and military.

Funds raised through the Sunshine Bowl and Jack in the Club help Special Olympics Florida provide year-round sports programs, health screenings, and leadership programs to individuals with intellectual disabilities at no cost to them or their families. Special Olympics Florida serves more than 70,000 athletes each year.

For more information, visit www.soflsunshinebowl.com.

About Special Olympics Florida: Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It serves more than 70,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their families. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

Jim Stratton

Email: [email protected]