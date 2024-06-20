Council members issue special commendation recognizing the institution’s contributions to strengthening the allied healthcare workforce in the community and across the country.

Tampa, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tampa City Council issued a special commendation during its meeting on Thursday, June 20, recognizing and celebrating Ultimate Medical Academy’s 30th year of preparing learners to fill much-needed jobs in healthcare.

Councilman Luis Viera, District 7, initiated the commendation, which was then endorsed by all members of the Council.

“A community’s strength depends on the health and well-being of its people,” said Councilman Viera. “As Tampa’s population continues to scale and demand for healthcare services outpaces the current supply, we need more well-trained, caring individuals to pursue careers in healthcare. That’s where Ultimate Medical Academy comes in.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there will be nearly 17 million new and open healthcare jobs between 2021 and 2031.

Founded in Tampa Bay and operating since 1994, UMA is a non-profit, accredited, higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering learners to excel in healthcare careers. It specializes in programs for allied health positions like phlebotomists, nursing assistants, medical assistants, mental health assistants, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and more.

According to a 2022 survey by AMN Healthcare, 85% of healthcare facilities are currently facing a shortage of allied health workers.

“These are the essential workers who can check your vital signs, take blood samples, prepare your medication, or respond to your call for an ambulance,” said UMA President Tom Rametta. “They make up the backbone of our nation’s healthcare system, and we desperately need more of them. At UMA, our team members – more than 1,000 of whom live in the Tampa Bay area – are deeply passionate about preparing and supporting learners to meet that growing need.”

In its 30 years of operation, UMA has grown from a small ground campus in Clearwater, Florida, to an institution serving more than 18,000 students nationwide across multiple campus locations in Tampa Bay and other parts of the country, as well as a robust online campus. The school has more than 85,000 graduates across the country with more than 13,000 in Tampa Bay who have gone on to work for hundreds of healthcare employers in the community including organizations like Tampa General Hospital, BayCare, Bayfront Health and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

UMA works directly with healthcare employers to understand their talent requirements, match qualified graduates to open roles, and develop programs to meet their most pressing needs.

For example, in partnership with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, UMA launched a new apprenticeship program in 2022 to help meet an urgent need for EMTs in the community. In its first year, the program put 50 new EMTs on the roads in Tampa, and it is on track to add another 100 this year.

The majority of UMA’s students are adult learners with some workforce experience in other industries who have decided to pursue a new career in healthcare. As non-traditional learners, many are working full-time and managing family responsibilities while pursuing their education.

UMA’s model is especially designed to support these unique learners through accessible, asynchronous programs that allow schedule flexibility and through wraparound support services to help students navigate obstacles outside of the classroom that can interfere with academic success.

“We believe in a Ripple Effect of Care,” said Rametta. “It starts with care for our team members who are empowered to care for our students who then go on to care for patients in our communities. We’re excited to be celebrating 30 years of impact, but that ripple effect is just beginning. There’s a growing need for healthcare workers, and we are committed to meeting that need as much as possible, now and well into the future.”

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 85,000 alumni and more than 14,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

