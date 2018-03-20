Tampon Tuesday Campaign Participants to Build Mountain of Menstrual Products March 20

Breaking News
BURNABY, British Columbia, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday March 20, 2018, an eye-catching pile of menstrual products is expected at United Way of the Lower Mainland’s head office in Burnaby, B.C.

The diverse array of tampons, disposable pads, reusable pads and menstrual cups will be on display during an event to celebrate the results of United Way’s 2018 Tampon Tuesday campaign.

Periods might be tough to talk about sometimes, but they are just a fact of life. If you’re vulnerable or living in poverty, access to menstrual products can be challenging. No woman should have to choose between feeding her family and being able to afford basic hygiene supplies. Some local girls are missing school because they don’t have menstruation products, and don’t know where to turn. Anyone who’s vulnerable and needs menstruation products can struggle.

Tampon Tuesday is a nation-wide initiative to raise awareness of the barriers vulnerable people face in accessing menstrual products. The campaign encourages people to donate hygiene products in their workplaces and communities. The local campaign was led by United Way and its union partners. 

All locally-donated hygiene products will be distributed to Lower Mainland community agencies serving women, girls and people and need.

Over 30,000 individual hygiene products were collected in United Way of the Lower Mainland’s inaugural Tampon Tuesday campaign in 2017, with more anticipated this year.

   
WHAT: Celebrating Tampon Tuesday 2018, large assortment of donated menstrual products
   
WHEN: Tuesday March 20, 2018
  5:30pm – Welcome and brief remarks 
  6pm – Assembly of donated products
   
WHERE:  United Way of the Lower Mainland
  4543 Canada Way
  Burnaby, B.C.  V5G 4T4
   
WHO:  Campaign supporters, representatives from United Way and partner organizations
   

Parking accessible adjacent to office entrance. Representatives available for comment on site.

CONTACT:   
Natalie Hill
Office: 604.268.1333 / Cell: 778.989.9159
[email protected]

About United Way of the Lower Mainland
United Way serves the needs of our local community and ignites the desire in everyone to improve this community we call home. With the support of our donors we support life-changing programs for vulnerable kids, families and seniors across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. United Way of the Lower Mainland has been changing lives locally since 1930.

