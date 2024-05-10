FORT WORTH, Texas, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLF) today announced the Company’s financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

Highlights from First Quarter 2024:

Revenues were $19.3 million, down 5.3% from 2023

Generated operating income of $0.7 million

Net income of $0.5 million, down from $0.7 million in 2023

Gross margins of 56.7%, down from 58.1% in 2023

Operating expenses $10.3 million, down 5.2% from 2023

Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.1 million

Ended quarter with $12.3 million of cash and cash equivalents

Tandy Leather Factory’s first quarter sales were $19.3 million in 2024, down from $20.4 million in 2023. First quarter 2024 gross profit was $10.9 million, down from $11.8 million in 2023. First quarter operating income was $0.7 million, down from $1.0 million in 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Company held $12.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from $8.6 million a year earlier. The Company held inventory of $36.7 million, down from $38.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company had basic and diluted net income in the quarter of $0.06 per share, versus $0.08 in the prior year.

Janet Carr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our first quarter sales declined by about 5%, reflecting both a sense of malaise in the broader consumer environment and a difficult comparison against a strong first quarter in 2023. Gross margin rate also declined, as we increased promotional activity in March to offset slower sales in January and February. Operating expense discipline helped us deliver positive operating income despite challenges in both sales and gross margin. And despite over $1 million in capital investments in stores and our Fort Worth facility this year, compared to less than $100 thousand last year, we also grew cash. Going forward, we will continue the progress we made in the first quarter to improve overall quality and performance in our retail stores including filling some key retail roles and pursuing strategic store relocations, among other initiatives.”

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes helps investors to compare its operating performance to that of other companies. The following is a reconciliation of the Company’s net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions):

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Net income $ 0.5 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 0.3 Interest income (0.1 ) Income tax provision 0.2 Stock-based compensation 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.1

