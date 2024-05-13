Robert B. Kress Headshot Robert B. Kress

NEWARK, N.J., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce Robert B. Kress joined the firm as an associate in the Newark office.

Kress handles all phases of product liability and associated litigation, including mass torts and class actions. His track record of success in a wide variety of matters across multiple industries includes trying cases to verdict, conducting and defending depositions and drafting and arguing dispositive motions.

With a noted focus on analyzing the unique merits of each case, Kress effectively advocates for his clients’ best interests in an effort to provide a favorable resolution at the earliest opportunity. He cultivates, maintains and develops relationships with clients as a trusted advocate with unwavering dedication to their business interests and objectives.

Since entering into private practice, Kress has successfully navigated complex legal issues in personal injury, commercial litigation, employment, family and estate matters.

“As the number of clients and corresponding needs grows, Tanenbaum Keale actively seeks out talented attorneys with a focus on our firm’s priority practice areas to augment our legal service delivery,” said Tanenbaum Keale Managing Partner, Christopher J. Keale. “Bob brings notable experience and ability and strengthens our bench as we continue to seek opportunities to expand the reach of our national practices in product liability litigation, mass torts, class actions.”

Kress completed his undergraduate studies at Ramapo College of New Jersey and later earned his Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York and before the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Prior to entering private practice, Kress interned for the Hon. Ellen Koblitz in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, Hudson County.

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting-edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in New Jersey, New York, Washington, and Florida.

