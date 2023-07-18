Major tangential flow filtration market players include Merck KGaA, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., Sartorius AG, Repligen Corporation, Sterlitech Corporation, and Parker Hannifin Corp.

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global tangential flow filtration market size is expected to expand at ~16.20% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 15 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 3 billion in the year 2022.

The growth of the market is attributed to advances in life sciences as well as the emerging biotechnology sector as well as the acceleration of the biological revolution worldwide. According to the researchers, biological applications alone will have a direct positive economic effect of up to approximately 4 trillion US dollars per year in the next ten to 20 years.

Other factors believed to drive the growth of the tangential flow filtration market include the rise of biological innovations such as along with the rapid introduction of vaccine clinical trials, the search for effective therapies alongside genome sequencing and in-depth study of both the origins and the transmission pattern of the virus. For instance, global responses to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have shown significant advances in biological science in the past few years following COVID-19. The rapid sequencing of the virus genome in a matter of weeks is a testament to the new world of biology.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The ultrafiltration segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Revenue of Cell and Gene Therapy across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

As gene therapy shows promise to treat a wide range of diseases including heart disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, hemophilia and AIDS, which are becoming more prevalent around the world, sales growth for these therapies represents an increase. For example, sales are expected to increase with cell and gene therapies will increase from US$4 billion to almost US$45 billion per year between 2021 and 2026. In addition, since large-scale purification of viruses and viral vectors for viral vaccines and gene therapy applications can be achieved using TFF, increasing investments in gene therapy are expected to boost market growth. By one estimate, more than 877,500 Americans die each year from heart disease or stroke, accounting for nearly a third of all deaths. Owing to technological advances in biotechnology, it is estimated that at least 45% of the current global burden of disease can be addressed through biological development. As a result, this is expected to boost the growth of the market. This expansion is expected to spur market growth as TFF applications include its use for cell clarification and removal, as well as removing cell debris from cell culture broth.

Expanding demand for biologics and vaccines to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The tangential flow filtration market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional growth can majorly be attributed to the increasing demand for biologics and vaccines. The demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell-based therapies, is growing rapidly in North America. TFF systems are integral in the production and purification of biologics, facilitating the removal of impurities, viral particles, and aggregates from the final product. According to a report by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the United States accounted for approximately 45% of the global biologics manufacturing capacity in 2019. The continuous investment in R&D drives the development and adoption of advanced technologies like TFF, which are crucial for efficient bioprocessing and separation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, coupled with advancements in bioprocessing technologies, is driving the adoption of TFF systems for downstream processing in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Growing Governments and private investors to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The tangential flow filtration market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in this region can primarily be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare and life sciences. Governments and private investors in the Asia Pacific region are making significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and life sciences research. For example, China’s 13th Five-Year Plan for the development of the biopharmaceutical industry includes substantial funding for research and development (R&D) and infrastructure. These investments create a favorable environment for the growth of the TFF market in the region, as TFF systems are critical for bioprocessing and downstream applications. The demand for biologics and biosimilars is increasing in the Asia Pacific region due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population. TFF systems are essential for the efficient production and purification of biologics and biosimilars, driving the demand for these technologies in the region.

Tangential Flow Filtration Segmentation by Technique

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Others

Amongst these three segments, the ultrafiltration segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the increasing water scarcity and need for water treatment. Water scarcity is a global challenge, driving the demand for efficient water treatment technologies, including ultrafiltration. According to the United Nations, by 2025, approximately 1.8 billion people worldwide will be living in areas with absolute water scarcity. The growing need for clean and safe drinking water, as well as the treatment of wastewater and industrial process water, is driving the adoption of ultrafiltration membranes in water treatment applications. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have implemented stringent regulations to ensure the quality and safety of water supplies. Ultrafiltration membranes offer excellent filtration capabilities, removing particles, bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants from water sources, making them an effective solution for meeting regulatory requirements.

Tangential Flow Filtration Segmentation by Application

Bioprocess

Viral Vector

Vaccine Purification

Others

Amongst these four segments, the viral vector segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the growing biopharmaceutical industry. The biopharmaceutical industry is experiencing significant growth globally, driven by the demand for innovative therapies and personalized medicine. According to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), global biopharmaceutical sales reached $327 billion in 2019. Viral vectors are essential tools in biopharmaceutical research and development, enabling the production of recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and other biotherapeutics. The viral vector segment has witnessed increased funding and investments from both public and private sectors. Governments, venture capitalists, and pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development of viral vectors for therapeutic applications.

Tangential Flow Filtration Segmentation by Product

Systems

Membrane Filters

Accessories

Tangential Flow Filtration Segmentation by Material

Polyether Sulfone (PS)

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Regenerated Cellulose

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global tangential flow filtration market that are profiled by Research Nester are Merck KGaA, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., Sartorius AG, Repligen Corporation, Sterlitech Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market

Merck KGaA, the dynamic science and technology company, introduced three new products to support flexible manufacturing of biologics, including the first single-use tangential flow filtration capsules for bioprocessing of monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Donaldson Company, a global leader in innovative filtration products and solutions, has acquired Solaris Biotechnology Srl. The subsidiary designs and manufactures bioprocessing equipment, including bioreactors, fermenters and cross-flow filtration systems for use in the food and beverage, biotechnology and other life science markets.

