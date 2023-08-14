The tangential flow filtration market in the United Kingdom has grown at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Rockville, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the revenue of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market was estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13 % from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.2 Billion. Reusable systems are the product of tangential flow filtration and dominate the market with a projected CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The key drivers influencing tangential flow filtration market expansion include increased demand for biopharmaceuticals, improvements in TFF technology, a rise in the use of single-use TFF systems, favorable government regulations, a booming biotechnology sector, and rising demand for vaccines and antibodies.

Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is a separation process used to remove particles, viruses, and other biomolecules from a liquid mixture by using a semi-permeable membrane. This can be performed using different types of membranes such as ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration, depending on the size and characteristics of the molecules to be separated. TFF can be used for a variety of applications such as concentration and desalting of protein solutions, virus purification, cell harvesting, and buffer exchange.

According to World Health Organization, over 83 million cases were diagnosed while about 1.8 million cases were reported worldwide in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted industrial growth since more vaccines and viral vectors are being produced to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The output of COVID-19 treatment therapies has expanded along with downstream processing, which demands further filtration and separation methods.

According to the WHO, in 2018, over 2.1 million cases were diagnosed and around 1.76 million cases died due to lung cancer. Overall, tangential flow filtration techniques, including microfiltration and ultrafiltration, are important tools in cancer research. The increase in cases of lung cancer influences the growth of the tangential flow filtration market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Alfa Laval, Andritz, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, Donaldson Company, Inc, Koch Separation Solutions, Sterlitech Corporation, Synder Filtration, Inc., Pendo Tech, Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.

A few of the recent developments in the Tangential Flow Filtration Market are:

In March 2019, Pall Corporation acquired FSI, a leading manufacturer of filtration products based in Michigan, USA. The acquisition added FSI’s depth filtration products and technologies to Pall’s existing filtration portfolio.

In December 2020, Pall Corporation's parent company, Danaher Corporation, acquired Filtration Group, a global leader in filtration solutions. The acquisition strengthens Pall's position in the global filtration market and expands its product portfolio and customer base.

In January 2021 , Pall Corporation invested a total of US$ 114 million to fulfill the rising demand for single-use technologies required for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In March 2021 , The joint venture between Pall and Austar, Pall-Austar Lifesciences Ltd. has completed a shareholding acquisition by Pall Corporation, an operational company within Danaher Corporation's Life Sciences platform for filtration, separation, and purification technologies. This acquisition will increase production capacity to primarily satisfy China's COVID-19-driven need for single-use technology supply chains.

In August 2020, Agidens Process Automation collaborated with Parker Hannifin for the expansion of the Parker Bioscience filtration division

Segmentation of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market

By Product: Single-Use Systems Reusable Systems Membrane Filters Filtration Accessories

By Membrane Material: Polyethersulfone Polyvinylidene Difluoride Nylon Polytetrafluoroethylene Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate Polycarbonate Tracked Etched Regenerated Cellulose Other Membrane Materials

By Technique: Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Nanofiltration Other Techniques

By Application: API Filtration Protein Purification Vaccine and Antibody Processing Formulation and Filling Solutions Viral Clearance Media Buffer Filtration Cell Separation Water Purification Air Purification

By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies CMOs & CROs Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the tangential flow filtration market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (Single-Use Systems, Reusable Systems, Membrane Filters, Filtration Accessories), by Membrane Material (Polyethersulfone, Polyvinylidene Difluoride, Nylon, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate, Polycarbonate Tracked Etched, Regenerated Cellulose, Other Membrane Materials), by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Other Techniques), by Application (API Filtration, Protein Purification, Vaccine, and Antibody Processing, Formulation and Filling Solutions, Viral Clearance, Media Buffer Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, Air Purification), by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CMOs & CROs, Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories), by Region(North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – 2023 to 2033

