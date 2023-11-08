– Dose escalation ongoing in phase 1/2 trials of lead PRMT5 inhibitors TNG908 and TNG462; additional TNG908 clinical data expected 2024 –

– Dose escalation ongoing in phase 1/2 trial of CoREST inhibitor TNG260 and pembrolizumab in patients with STK11 mutant solid tumors –

– FDA Fast Track designation granted for TNG348, a novel USP1 inhibitor, for the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutant breast and ovarian cancer; phase 1/2 clinical trial initiation expected 1H 2024 –

– Kanishka Pothula, partner at Nextech Ventures, appointed to Board of Directors, replacing Reid Huber, Ph.D., partner at Third Rock Ventures –

– Strong cash position of $360 million; cash runway into 2026 expected to fund all clinical programs through proof-of-concept –

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided business highlights.

“We continue to make excellent progress across our precision oncology pipeline, led by our two MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors for MTAP-deleted cancers. For TNG462, we dosed the first patient in the phase 1/2 trial in July 2023. TNG908 is also actively enrolling patients and remains on track for a clinical update in 2024. Both molecules have the potential to become important treatments for the broad range of patients with MTAP-deleted cancers,” said Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics. “In addition, in June 2023, we initiated the phase 1/2 trial of TNG260, a first-in-class inhibitor of the CoREST complex for the treatment of STK11-mutant cancers. In September 2023, we received FDA clearance of our IND application for TNG348, a USP1 inhibitor for BRCA1/2 mutant and other HRD+ cancers, and we plan to initiate the clinical trial in the first half of next year. With additional capital resources following our August private placement financing and our dedicated team, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver proof-of-concept data on our four clinical programs.”

Recent Business Highlights

Pipeline Update

TNG908 phase 1 dose escalation ongoing

Dose escalation and patient enrollment is ongoing in the phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating TNG908 in patients with MTAP-deleted solid tumors, including glioblastoma. Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics are favorable.

MTAP deletions occur in approximately 10%-15% of all human cancers, including 40% of glioblastoma (GBM).

TNG462, a potentially best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor

Dose escalation is ongoing in the TNG462 phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with MTAP-deleted solid tumors.

TNG462 has the same mechanism of action as TNG908, but with enhanced potency and selectivity in MTAP-deleted cell lines and patient-derived xenografts. In preclinical studies, TNG462 is 45X selective for MTAP-deleted cancer cells versus normal cells and ~30X more potent than TNG908.

TNG260, a first-in-class, highly selective CoREST complex inhibitor

Dose escalation is ongoing in the TNG260 phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of TNG260 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with an STK11 loss-of-function mutation.

STK11 mutations occur in approximately 15% of NSCLC, 15% of cervical, 10% of carcinoma of unknown primary, 5% of breast and 3% of pancreatic cancers.

TNG348, a novel USP1 inhibitor

The FDA granted Fast Track designation (FTD) for TNG348 in September 2023 for the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutant breast and ovarian cancer. FTD is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet need, with the potential to allow drugs to reach more patients faster.

In September 2023, the Company announced FDA clearance of the TNG348 Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

Initiation of the TNG348 phase 1/2 clinical trial is planned for the first half of 2024. The trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of TNG348 as a single agent and in combination with olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in patients with BRCA1/2-mutant and other HRD+ (homologous recombination deficient) cancers.

HRD+ cancers, including BRCA1/2 mutations, represent up to 50% of ovarian cancers, 25% of breast cancers, 10% of prostate cancers and 5% of pancreatic cancers.

Upcoming Milestones

TNG348 phase 1/2 clinical trial initiation expected 1H 2024.

Additional data from the ongoing TNG908 clinical trial expected 2024.

Corporate Updates

In November 2023, Kanishka Pothula, a partner at Nextech Ventures, was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Previously, Mr. Pothula spent over 10 years with BVF Partners, a biotechnology-focused hedge fund. He holds a B.S. in bioengineering from the University of California San Diego and an M.S. in biotechnology from Georgetown University.

In November 2023, Reid Huber, Ph.D., a partner at Third Rock Ventures, stepped down from his role on the Board of Directors.

In October 2023, Jannik Andersen, Ph.D., was promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Andersen, who joined the Company as Head of Biology in January 2019, led the drug discovery efforts of TNG908, TNG462, TNG260 and TNG348.

In August 2023, the Company announced the appointment of John Ketchum to its Board of Directors and the resignation of Aaron Davis.

In August 2023, the Company announced the closing of an $80 million private placement financing with participation from new and existing healthcare investors.

Scientific Presentations

Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting, November 15-19, 2023, Vancouver, Canada

In November 2023, preclinical data will be presented in two poster presentations supporting the development of PRMT5 inhibitors in MTAP-deleted glioblastoma and malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, November 1-5, 2023, San Diego, CA

In November 2023, Tango scientists presented preclinical data highlighting the potential of TNG260 in STK11-mutant cancers.

Preclinically, TNG260 combined with anti-PD1 therapy drives tumor regression in STK11-deficient models that are resistant to anti-PD1 monotherapy.

These data further demonstrate the ability of TNG260 to alter the expression of immunomodulatory genes in STK11-deficient cancer cells, restoring sensitivity to anti-PD1 therapy, and support the ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of TNG260 in combination with pembrolizumab.

AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, October 11-15, 2023, Boston, MA

In October 2023, Tango scientists presented five posters highlighting preclinical data from the precision oncology pipeline and synthetic lethality discovery platform.

Financial Results

As of September 30, 2023, the Company held $359.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which the Company believes to be sufficient to fund operations into 2026.

Collaboration revenue was $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2022, and $26.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $18.4 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to higher research costs incurred under the collaboration resulting in higher collaboration revenue recognized.

License revenue was $0 and $5.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $0 for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The year-to-date increase is the result of out-licensing a program to Gilead for $5.0 million during the second quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses were $27.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2022, and $83.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $76.8 million for the same period in 2022. The change is primarily due to increased personnel-related costs to support our research and development activities.

General and administrative expenses were $9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2022, and $26.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $22.1 million for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to increases in personnel-related costs.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $22.3 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $29.1 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period in 2022. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $71.0 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $79.1 million, or $0.90 per share, in the same period in 2022.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue 10,732 6,920 26,096 18,449 License revenue — — 5,000 — Total revenue 10,732 6,920 31,096 18,449 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,149 28,744 83,859 76,815 General and administrative 9,209 8,099 26,397 22,138 Total operating expenses 36,358 36,843 110,256 98,953 Loss from operations (25,626 ) (29,923 ) (79,160 ) (80,504 ) Other income, net 3,386 873 8,266 1,391 Provision for income taxes (23 ) — (87 ) (3 ) Net loss $ (22,263 ) $ (29,050 ) $ (70,981 ) $ (79,116 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.90 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 97,033,273 87,892,195 91,268,133 87,868,081