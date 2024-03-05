BOSTON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that one abstract has been selected for an oral minisymposium and seven abstracts have been accepted as poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Abstract accepted for oral minisymposium

Title: TNG260, a small molecule CoREST inhibitor, sensitizes STK11-mutant NSCLC to anti-PD1 immunotherapy

Abstract #: 3916

Session Title: Immune Targets and Therapies

Presenter: Ayushi Patel, Ph.D., NYU Langone Health

Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. PT

Abstracts accepted for poster presentation

Title: Genome-wide drug anchor screens identify CAAP1 and AKAP17A as regulators of PRMT5 inhibitor sensitivity

Abstract #: 4636

Presenter: Satoshi Yoda, M.D., Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Title: Evaluation of the impact of homozygous MTAP truncations on the activity and selectivity of MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors

Abstract #: 4631

Presenter: Kimberly Briggs, Ph.D., Director, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Title: TNG348 is synergistic with PARP inhibitors in tumor models with elevated replication stress

Abstract #: 4527

Presenter: Antoine Simoneau, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Title: TNG917 is a clinical-grade, potent and selective inhibitor of EHMT1/2 for the treatment of immune cold tumors

Abstract #: 3242

Presenter: Yingnan Chen, Ph.D., Senior Director, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT

Title: Experimental ‘loss-of function’ annotation of STK11 mutations with prognostic and therapeutic implications

Abstract #: 5584

Presenters: Silvia Fenoglio, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Tango Therapeutics and Brian Haines, Ph.D., Vice President, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: April 9, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT

Title: LIG1 inactivation selectively inhibits growth of BRCA1 mutant cells in vitro and in vivo

Abstract #: 3363

Presenter: Hilary Nicholson, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT

Title: Stearoyl-CoA desaturase is a synthetic lethal target in SMAD4-deficient cancers

Abstract #: 558

Presenter: Alvin Lu, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: April 7, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, Tango’s future operating performance and goals, the anticipated benefits of therapies and combination therapies (that include a Tango pipeline product), expectations, beliefs and development objectives for Tango’s product pipeline and clinical trials. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “goal”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “committed” “predict”, “designed,” “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, implicit or explicit statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements: the Company is committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines; the expected timing of: (i) development candidate declaration for certain targets, (ii) initiating IND-enabling studies; (iii) filing INDs; (iv) clinical trial initiation and (v) disclosing preliminary, interim and final clinical trial results; the expected therapeutic impact of the Company’s pre-clinical compounds; and the expected benefits of the Company’s pre-clinical programs, pre-clinical compounds, development candidates and other product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: benefits of product candidates seen in preclinical analyses may not be evident when tested in later pre-clinical studies or in clinical trials or when used in broader patient populations (if approved for commercial sale); Tango has limited experience conducting clinical trials (and will rely on a third party to operate its clinical trials) and may not be able to commence the clinical trial (including opening clinical trial sites and enrolling and dosing an adequate number of clinical trial participants) when expected, may not be able to continue dose escalation on anticipated timelines, and may not generate results (including final or initial safety, efficacy data and proof-of-mechanism and proof-of-concept) in the anticipated timeframe (or at all); Tango’s pipeline products and pre-clinical products may not be safe and/or effective in humans; Tango has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date from product sales, and may never become profitable; other companies may be able to identify and develop product candidates more quickly than the Company and commercially introduce the product prior to the Company; the Company’s proprietary discovery platform is novel and may not identify any synthetic lethal targets for future development; the Company may not be able to identify development candidates on the schedule it anticipates due to technical, financial or other reasons; the Company may not be able to file INDs for development candidates on time, or at all, due to technical or financial reasons or otherwise; the Company may utilize cash resources more quickly than anticipated; Tango will need to raise capital in the future and if we are unable to raise capital when needed or on attractive terms, we would be forced to delay, scale back or discontinue some of our development programs or future commercialization efforts (which may delay filing of INDs, dosing patients, reporting clinical trial results and filing new drug applications); Tango’s approach to the discovery and development of product candidates is novel and unproven, which makes it difficult to predict the time, cost of development, and likelihood of successfully developing any products; Tango may not identify or discover additional product candidates or may expend limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success; the Company’s product candidates may cause adverse or other undesirable side effects (or may not show requisite efficacy) that could, among other things, delay or prevent regulatory approval; our dependence on third parties for conducting clinical trials and producing drug product; our ability to obtain and maintain patent and other intellectual property protection for our technology and product candidates or the scope of intellectual property protection obtained is not sufficiently broad; and delays and other impacts on product development and clinical trials from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Tango’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors referenced in Tango’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented and/or modified by its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this presentation, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Tango specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Sam Martin/Andrew Vulis

Argot Partners

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Amanda Brown Galgay

SVP, Corporate Communications, Tango Therapeutics

[email protected]