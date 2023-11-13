– Data support the ongoing clinical development of TNG908 and TNG462 PRMT5 inhibitors for the treatment of MTAP-deleted cancers –

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that two abstracts have been selected for poster presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting taking place November 15-19, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada.

“As we advance TNG908 and TNG462, our two MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors, in phase 1/2 clinical trials, we are pleased to share preclinical data at SNO that affirm their potential as new therapies for patients with MTAP-deleted cancers, including glioblastoma and malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors,” said Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics. “TNG908 demonstrates strong antitumor activity in MTAP-deleted glioblastoma models. Additionally, data from preclinical malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor models evaluating TNG908 and TNG462 demonstrate efficacy at well-tolerated doses. TNG462 is potentially best-in-class. Dose escalation of TNG908 and TNG462 in phase 1/2 trials is ongoing.”

Abstracts accepted for poster presentation

Title: TNG908, a brain-penetrant MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, is efficacious in preclinical MTAP-deleted models including glioblastoma

Poster #: DDDR-33

Presenter: Minjie Zhang, Ph.D., Associate Director, Pharmacology, Tango Therapeutics

Date and Time: Friday, November 17, 2023; 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. PT

Glioblastoma (GBM), the most common malignant primary brain tumor in adults, has a poor prognosis and represents a significant unmet need for more effective therapies. TNG908, a clinical stage MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of MTAP-deleted solid tumors, is shown to be brain penetrant and drives strong antitumor activity in preclinical models of MTAP-deleted GBM.

Title: MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors are efficacious in MTAP-deleted malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor models

Poster #: EXTH-63

Presenter: Xiaochun Zhang, M.D., Staff Scientist, Hirbe Lab, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Date and Time: Friday, November 17, 2023; 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. PT

Malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNSTs) are highly aggressive sarcomas with limited treatment options and poor survival rates. The clinical stage MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors TNG908 and TNG462 are efficacious in MPNST preclinical models and represent potential new therapeutic strategies for patients with MTAP-deleted MPNST.

Abstract titles, presentation information and text are currently available to the public in the 2023 abstract supplement to SNO’s official journal, Neuro-Oncology.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, Tango’s future operating performance and goals, the anticipated benefits of therapies and combination therapies (that include a Tango pipeline product), expectations, beliefs and development objectives for Tango’s product pipeline and clinical trials. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “goal”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “committed” “predict”, “designed,” “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. For example, implicit or explicit statements concerning the following include or constitute forward-looking statements: the data presented at SNO supports the ongoing clinical development of the Company’s PRMT5 inhibitors for the treatment of MTAP-deleted cancers; the Company is committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines; the preclinical data presented at SNO affirm TNG908’s and TNG462’s potential as new therapies for patients for MTAP-deleted cancers, including glioblastoma and malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors; TNG462 is potentially best-in-class; dose escalation of TNG908 and TNG462 is ongoing; TNG908 and TNG462 represent potential new therapeutic strategies for patients with MTAP-deleted MPNST; the expected timing of: (i) development candidate declaration for certain targets, (ii) initiating IND-enabling studies; (iii) filing INDs; (iv) clinical trial initiation and (v) disclosing initial, interim and final clinical trial results; and the expected benefits of the Company’s development candidates and other product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Tango and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: benefits of product candidates seen in preclinical analyses may not be evident when tested in later pre-clinical studies or in clinical trials or when used in broader patient populations (if approved for commercial sale); Tango has limited experience conducting clinical trials (and will rely on a third party to operate its clinical trials) and may not be able to commence the clinical trial (including opening clinical trial sites, dosing the first patient, and enrolling and dosing an adequate number of clinical trial participants) when expected, may not be able to continue dose escalation on anticipated timelines, and may not generate results (including final or initial safety, efficacy data and proof-of-mechanism and proof-of-concept) in the anticipated timeframe (or at all); Tango’s pipeline products may not be safe and/or effective in humans; Tango has a limited operating history and has not generated any revenue to date from product sales, and may never become profitable; other companies may be able to identify and develop product candidates more quickly than the Company and commercially introduce the product prior to the Company; the Company’s proprietary discovery platform is novel and may not identify any synthetic lethal targets for future development; the Company may not be able to identify development candidates on the schedule it anticipates due to technical, financial or other reasons; the Company may not be able to file INDs for development candidates on time, or at all, due to technical or financial reasons or otherwise; the Company may utilize cash resources more quickly than anticipated; Tango will need to raise capital in the future and if we are unable to raise capital when needed or on attractive terms, we would be forced to delay, scale back or discontinue some of our development programs or future commercialization efforts (which may delay filing of INDs, dosing patients, reporting clinical trial results and filing new drug applications); Tango’s approach to the discovery and development of product candidates is novel and unproven, which makes it difficult to predict the time, cost of development, and likelihood of successfully developing any products; Tango may not identify or discover additional product candidates or may expend limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or for which there is a greater likelihood of success; the Company’s product candidates may cause adverse or other undesirable side effects (or may not show requisite efficacy) that could, among other things, delay or prevent regulatory approval; our dependence on third parties for conducting clinical trials and producing drug product; our ability to obtain and maintain patent and other intellectual property protection for our technology and product candidates or the scope of intellectual property protection obtained is not sufficiently broad; and delays and other impacts on product development and clinical trials from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Tango’s filings with the SEC, including the risk factors referenced in Tango’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented and/or modified by its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this presentation, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Tango specifically disclaims any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

