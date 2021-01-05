Tanisha Briley Tapped to Chair ICMA-RC’s Board of Directors

Two New Board Members Begin Their Tenure with ICMA-RC

Tanisha Briley named Chair of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ICMA-RC Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanisha Briley as its Chair. Ms. Briley has nearly 15 years of local government leadership experience and currently serves as City Manager of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Prior to accepting the Gaithersburg City Manager position in September 2019, Ms. Briley served as City Manager in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. She has been a member of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors since 2015 and will serve a two-year term as Chair of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors beginning January 1, 2021.

The ICMA-RC Board of Directors, which is comprised of 10 members, is responsible for oversight of the business affairs and governance of the company. Ms. Briley succeeds Peggy Merriss, who joined the ICMA-RC Board of Directors in 2011 and served as Chair of the Board from 2018 through 2020.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Chair of the ICMA-RC Board as the company works to serve those who serve our communities save toward a more secure and confident financial future,” said Ms. Merriss. “Tanisha brings a wealth of experience working in the public sector and I am confident in her abilities and could not think of a better person to Chair ICMA-RC’s Board as the momentum builds heading towards its 50th anniversary in 2022.”

Ms. Briley is from Cleveland, Ohio and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Cleveland State University.

In addition to Ms. Briley’s appointment, Opal Mauldin-Jones, City Manager of Lancaster, Texas and Denean Williams, CEO & Head of Investment Technology at 4Alphas Capital Management LLC, have been selected to join the ICMA-RC Board of Directors. Ms. Mauldin-Jones and Mr. Williams replace Ms. Merriss and Tina Byles Williams, respectively, both of whom leave the Board having completed their service eligibility on December 31, 2021.

