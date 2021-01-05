Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tanisha Briley Tapped to Chair ICMA-RC’s Board of Directors

Tanisha Briley Tapped to Chair ICMA-RC’s Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Two New Board Members Begin Their Tenure with ICMA-RC

Tanisha Briley named Chair of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors

Tanisha Briley named Chair of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ICMA-RC Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanisha Briley as its Chair. Ms. Briley has nearly 15 years of local government leadership experience and currently serves as City Manager of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Prior to accepting the Gaithersburg City Manager position in September 2019, Ms. Briley served as City Manager in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. She has been a member of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors since 2015 and will serve a two-year term as Chair of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors beginning January 1, 2021.

The ICMA-RC Board of Directors, which is comprised of 10 members, is responsible for oversight of the business affairs and governance of the company. Ms. Briley succeeds Peggy Merriss, who joined the ICMA-RC Board of Directors in 2011 and served as Chair of the Board from 2018 through 2020.

“It has been an honor to serve as the Chair of the ICMA-RC Board as the company works to serve those who serve our communities save toward a more secure and confident financial future,” said Ms. Merriss. “Tanisha brings a wealth of experience working in the public sector and I am confident in her abilities and could not think of a better person to Chair ICMA-RC’s Board as the momentum builds heading towards its 50th anniversary in 2022.”

Ms. Briley is from Cleveland, Ohio and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Cleveland State University.

In addition to Ms. Briley’s appointment, Opal Mauldin-Jones, City Manager of Lancaster, Texas and Denean Williams, CEO & Head of Investment Technology at 4Alphas Capital Management LLC, have been selected to join the ICMA-RC Board of Directors.  Ms. Mauldin-Jones and Mr. Williams replace Ms. Merriss and Tina Byles Williams, respectively, both of whom leave the Board having completed their service eligibility on December 31, 2021. 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a not for-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $63 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities achieve their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Attachment

  • TB 
CONTACT: Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.