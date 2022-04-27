TANZANIA COMES TO HOLLYWOOD!

President Samia Suluhu Hassan at The Paramount Theater At Paramount Pictures Studios for the Los Angeles Premiere of Peter Greenberg’s Global Television Special Tanzania: The Royal Tour

Pres. Hassan and Peter Greenberg at Paramount Studios Paramount Studios, Los Angeles

Premiere of Tanzania: The Royal Tour at Paramount Studios Paramount Studios, Los Angeles

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first woman to lead her nation, greeted more than 400 guests and celebrities at the Paramount Theater for the Los Angeles Premiere on Thursday April 21, of Emmy award-winning journalist and travel editor Peter Greenberg’s global television special, Tanzania: The Royal Tour.

This followed President Samia’s week-long visit to the United States which started with a visit to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. President Samia was in New York on Monday April 18, for the World Premiere of Tanzania: The Royal Tour at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Her Excellency came to Los Angeles to attend the Los Angeles Premiere on Thursday, April 21, at Paramount Theater at Paramount Picture Studios.

“This is a very special, up close and personal journey to and through a country, seen through the eyes of its leader…” says producer and host Peter Greenberg. “It’s an all-access pass, a deep immersion into the history, culture and the environment at a critical time in Tanzania’s history.” And the President was Greenberg’s tour guide as they crisscrossed the entire country, from her small fishing village in Zanzibar to soaring over Mt. Kilimanjaro; from the expanse of the Serengeti to the Tanzanite mines, from searching for the big five to investigating the country’s anti poaching efforts.

Please find link to the trailer here: TANZANIA: THE ROYAL TOUR TRAILER

Since taking office in March of 2021, one year ago, President Samia has embraced an ambitious economic development plan, encouraging women-run business, and strengthening health care, most importantly reversing her predecessor’s Covid denial and making vaccines available to the public. Another principal objective is the promotion of tourism, with the goal of increasing the number of international travelers from the current 1.5 million to 5 million within the next 5 years, by showcasing Tanzania as a vibrant tourist destination and the many investment opportunities that are offered in her country. The President’s visit to the US also affords her the opportunity to promote Tanzania’s economic development and investment opportunities.

Tanzania is an extraordinary destination with 500 miles of coastline along the Indian Ocean dotted with the fabled spice islands and Zanzibar just off its mainland. The country’s cultural and natural assets are incomparable, seven destination wonders are UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain; Serengeti National Park; Ngorongoro Conservation Area; Selous Game Reserve; Ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani and Ruins of Songo Mnara; Kondoa Rock-Art Sites and Stone Town of Zanzibar.

Tanzania: The Royal Tour, produced in partnership with Chicago PBS station WTTW, premiered on public television stations across the country on April 18, 2022 (Check local listings for times). Tanzania: The Royal Tour is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Please find YouTube coverage of President Samia at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris.

PRESIDENT SAMIA VISITS THE WHITE HOUSE

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/04/15/remarks-by-vicepresident-harris-and-president-samia-suluhu-hassan-of-tanzania-before-bilateral-meeting/

https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/news/east-africa/president-samia-travels-to-us-3782176

For more information contact:

Sally Fischer Public Relations sfpr@sallyfischerpr.com

The Bradford Group karenh@bradfordglobalmarketing.com

Attachments

Pres. Hassan and Peter Greenberg at Paramount Studios

Premiere of Tanzania: The Royal Tour at Paramount Studios

CONTACT: Karen Hoffman The Bradford Group 212-447-0027 tanzaniatheroyaltour@bradfordglobalmarketing.com