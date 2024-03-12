MINNETONKA, Minn., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced a new agreement to replace a competitor’s system with the CasinoTrac™ casino management system, at Taos Mountain Casino, in Taos, New Mexico. Taos Mountain casino will be the company’s first installation in New Mexico.

“Our Team at Taos Mountain Casino is very excited to work with the team at CasinoTrac. We were looking for a company that still believes in customer service. We believe we have found that with Casino Trac and their team. We look forward to building that relationship and all that they offer,” stated Ms. Jennifer Welty, General Manager, Taos Mountain Casino.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc., stated, “We are excited and honored to be chosen by Jen and her team at Taos Mountain Casino.” Hoehne continued, “We are confident CasinoTrac’s highly secure, unified, and stable platform will help drive profits and top-notch player experience, the experiences players have come to expect, playing at the ‘Home of the Winning Smile.’”

Taos Mountain will install PlayerLINQ™-CasinoTrac’s 6.2” touchscreen player tracking interface, CTLoyalty™ and slot accounting solutions, along with DataTrac™, the company’s proprietary business intelligence and analytics platform.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino management systems and software. CasinoTrac is operational in more than 300 casinos, across 13 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.