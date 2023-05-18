NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, today announced the release of its comprehensive report on the Global Tapioca Market. The report, available at this link , offers detailed insights into the tapioca market’s trajectory and provides projections through 2030.

The report offers trial access to market data available on the IndexBox platform, allowing users to explore crucial information about the international tapioca industry and its numerous variables.

According to the study, the global tapioca market is set to grow robustly through 2030. This projected expansion is driven by several factors, including growing health consciousness among consumers, demand for gluten-free food, and the versatile application of tapioca across various industries. However, the report also highlights challenges such as fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions.

Key growth drivers of the global tapioca market include rising demand in major consuming industries, including food and beverage, textile, and paper. The report elaborates on how these industries’ demand trends are shaping the tapioca market, influencing its size, and impacting the overall growth prospects.

Segment Analysis

The global tapioca market is segmented into two primary categories: industrial grade and food grade.

Industrial Grade Tapioca: This segment caters to a wide array of industries, including textile, paper, and adhesive manufacturing. The demand in this segment is driven by tapioca’s unique properties such as high viscosity, which are valuable in these industries.

Food Grade Tapioca: Tapioca’s gluten-free nature and versatility have made it a popular choice in the food and beverage industry. This segment is further divided into subcategories such as flakes, flour, pearls, and instant mixes.

End-User Analysis

The end-user industry for the tapioca market is diverse, including:

Food and Beverage : Tapioca’s utility in the food sector is extensive. It’s used as a thickening agent in soups and sauces, and it’s a staple ingredient in a variety of desserts and dishes around the world. Tapioca is also used in brewing and the production of gluten-free products.

Textile Industry : Tapioca is used in the textile industry as an adhesive in the process of producing textile goods. It also serves as a finishing agent, offering a unique sheen to fabrics.

Paper Industry : Tapioca starch aids in enhancing the strength and stiffness of paper, driving its use in the paper industry.

Pharmaceutical : Tapioca starch is used as a binder and disintegrant in the pharmaceutical industry. Its gluten-free nature and easy digestibility make it ideal for use in medicinal applications.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific: Dominating the global market, the Asia Pacific region, particularly Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, sees extensive tapioca cultivation and use, both in traditional cuisine and industrial applications.

North America: Driven by the growing demand for gluten-free and plant-based food products, North America is a significant player in the tapioca market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in this region.

Europe: Demand in Europe is primarily driven by the food and beverage industry, with a significant rise in the demand for gluten-free food products.

Latin America and Africa: These regions have shown promising growth due to increasing awareness about the benefits of tapioca and rising demand in the food industry.

The report identifies the ten largest manufacturers in the industry, outlining their market shares, production capacities, and strategic developments. These players include names like Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Grain Millers, American Key Food Products, Ciranda, Tereos, Roquette, Authentic Foods, Quality Starch & Chemical (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Venus Starch Suppliers.

