Targa Resources Corp. and Targa Resources Partners Announce Form 10-Ks Available

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) (“TRC” or the “Company”) and Targa Resources Partners LP (“Targa Resources Partners” or the “Partnership”) have filed their respective Form 10-Ks with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the year ended December 31, 2020. The reports may be accessed at www.sec.gov.

The reports are also available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com, or by going directly to https://www.targaresources.com/investors/financial-information/sec-filings. Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by contacting the Company’s investor relations department by email at [email protected], or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

Sanjay Lad

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer