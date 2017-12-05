Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in the 2017 Wells Fargo Securities Pipeline, MLP and Utility Symposium

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) (“Targa” or the “Company”) announced today that representatives from the Company will participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Pipeline, MLP and Utility Symposium on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 and Thursday, December 7, 2017  in New York City.

A copy of the slides used for the conference meetings will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com, or by going to http://ir.targaresources.com/trc/events.cfm.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the timing and success of business development efforts; and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please go to www.targaresources.com.

Contact investor relations by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad
Director – Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Vice President – Finance

