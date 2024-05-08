A New Era in Healthcare Marketing and Communications Focused on Behavioral Change and Health Equity

Indianapolis, Indiana, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Target Continuum, a leader in healthcare marketing, proudly announces a pioneering partnership with Rehavior, an innovative technology platform that uses behavioral science to influence patient health decisions at scale. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in healthcare marketing and communication, combining Target Continuum’s HIPAA-compliant growth marketing strategies and nationwide presence with Rehavior’s patented technologies and evidence-based approaches.

“Through our partnership with Rehavior, we are setting a new standard for how patients experience health information, whether it be marketing messaging, care plan explanations, or even live discussions with physicians,” says Keaton Wright, Founder of Target Continuum. “This is about much more than marketing; it’s about increasing access to care, motivating health consciousness, and ultimately bettering health outcomes for millions across the country.”

Rehavior’s approach has been published in the Journal of American Medicine and has a proven track record of increasing compliance rates by as much as 100%. This solution has been deployed across a wide range of chronic disease conditions, including colon cancer, congestive heart failure, less than 30-day readmissions, hypertension, diabetes, and substance use disorder. Integrating these strategies with Target Continuum’s expertise in HIPAA-compliant healthcare outreach and education, aims to ensure that communities of all backgrounds have equitable access to essential healthcare information, such as early education on cancer screenings and promotes adherence to care plans laid out by physicians.

“Moving the needle in healthcare is no small feat. Now that we have access to these levels of insight into our patients, we have a duty to use them to better health outcomes. When you imagine a world where even the most noncompliant patients receive messaging that pushes past their cognitive biases, improves their health consciousness, and betters their adherence to care plans, you have no choice but to act.”

Target Continuum serves a wide range of healthcare organizations, but those focusing on underserved populations have a special place in this team’s heart. “Protecting underserved populations will always be dear to our hearts and will remain a prominent focus of Target Continuum’s operation,” Wright emphasized. “We serve a wide range of healthcare clients from hospitals to senior care, but we make it a priority to ensure that FQHCs, RHCs, and CMHCs have access to the same strategies, tools, and talent as our larger health systems and practices. Underserved populations should not just get leftovers; they deserve high-quality solutions, and historically, that hasn’t always happened.”

Target Continuum understands that investing in these strategies can be a challenge for smaller organizations, which is why TC maintains strong relationships with grant-funding organizations such as Burrows Consulting, who specialize in securing funding for organizations that support underserved populations. “Partnerships like Burrows mean so much to us,” Wright noted. “They have successfully secured over $320 million, helping to alleviate the financial impact of these essential programs. Elizabeth is a true gem.”

Target Continuum’s mission is to affect positive change in population health, one community at a time and has been instrumental in enhancing health equity across 40 states, working with over 900 healthcare delivery sites and engaging millions of individuals since its inception. With this new partnership, the agency is poised to further its impact, bridging gaps in health education and empowering patients through informed choices.

“We take pride in being a company equally committed to supporting struggling FQHCs and thriving health systems alike. That’s what makes this partnership so exciting as this will positively affect patients from all background and walks of life”

For more information about Target Continuum and its groundbreaking work with Rehavior, or to schedule an interview with Keaton Wright Founder of Target Continuum, please visit www.targetcontinuum.com or contact [email protected].

About Target Continuum

Target Continuum is an Indiana-based healthcare marketing and consulting agency with a wide presence in over 40 states across 900 healthcare delivery sites. Target Continuum is dedicated to helping healthcare organizations achieve their target patient, staff, and community engagement goals. Known for its commitment to underserved communities, Target Continuum believes in the power of marketing to enact significant change, advocating for health centers across the nation. Fully HIPAA compliant, Target Continuum specializes in a comprehensive range of services including new patient acquisition, patient retention, patient ascension, reactivating non-compliant patients, and assisting with staffing needs. This broad expertise ensures that healthcare providers receive top-tier support tailored to meet their unique challenges and opportunities.

CONTACT: Reagan Markland Target Continuum 317-807-0520 [email protected]