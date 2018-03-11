Tariffs should be part of U.S. trade policy, Trump foe Warren says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has traded barbs with President Donald Trump, said on Sunday she’s “not afraid of tariffs,” but stopped short of endorsing his decision to launch steep tariffs on steel and aluminum.
