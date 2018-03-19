Tarkett : Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of January 31 and February 28, 2018

Breaking News
Paris, March 19, 2018

  

(article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

 

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
As of January 31, 2018  63,722,696 Number of theoretical voting rights: 96,334,431
Number of exercisable voting rights: 95,886,210*
As of February 28, 2018  63,722,696 Number of theoretical voting rights: 96,276,647
Number of exercisable voting rights: 95,824,854*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

About Tarkett

With net sales of more than €2.8bn in 2017, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood and laminate flooring, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. With 12,500 employees and 34 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to sustainable development, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy and promotes a circular economy. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT) as well as on the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. www.tarkett.com

    

Investor Relations Contact   

Tarkett – Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron – [email protected]

  

Media Contacts

Tarkett – Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé – [email protected]  

Brunswick – [email protected] – Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

