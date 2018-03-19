Paris, March 19, 2018
(article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|As of January 31, 2018
|63,722,696
|Number of theoretical voting rights: 96,334,431
|Number of exercisable voting rights: 95,886,210*
|As of February 28, 2018
|63,722,696
|Number of theoretical voting rights: 96,276,647
|Number of exercisable voting rights: 95,824,854*
* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.
About Tarkett
With net sales of more than €2.8bn in 2017, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood and laminate flooring, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. With 12,500 employees and 34 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to sustainable development, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy and promotes a circular economy. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT) as well as on the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. www.tarkett.com
Investor Relations Contact
Tarkett – Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron – [email protected]
Media Contacts
Tarkett – Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé – [email protected]
Brunswick – [email protected] – Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83
Attachment:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13d0c7f-53cd-4d3d-a9f9-5b903e9ddfa1
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Kinepolis Group: Update regarding the share buyback program (19 March 2018) - March 19, 2018
- Tarkett : Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of January 31 and February 28, 2018 - March 19, 2018
- NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering - March 19, 2018