Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tarsus Medical Group Launches a New Dermatological Medical Education Hub: LiVDerm

Tarsus Medical Group Launches a New Dermatological Medical Education Hub: LiVDerm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Boca Raton, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Medical Group has announced the launch of LiVDerm: a new medical education hub dedicated to advancing higher standards of dermatology care. With a multi-pronged focus on the myriad specialties within the dermatology field, LiVDerm’s educational offerings will provide practitioners with innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.

Designed to meet the educational needs of all dermatological practitioners across a wide range of specialties and experience levels, LiVDerm will deliver top-tier continuing medical education on topics including, but not limited to:

  • Aesthetics
  • Anti-Aging Medicine
  • Cosmeceuticals
  • Cosmetic Surgery
  • Hair
  • Hyperhidrosis
  • Lasers
  • Molluscum
  • Pediatric Dermatology
  • Plastic Surgery
  • Rare Diseases
  • Resident Education
  • Skin Cancer
  • Skin Conditions
  • Skin Infections
  • Wound Care

Centered upon comprehensive, innovative, and integrated educational offerings, LiVDerm will serve as a dynamic point of access to practitioners seeking practical yet advanced information to improve dermatological care. Led by established clinical experts and industry leaders, LiVDerm will serve a worldwide community of practitioners through a variety of educational formats including:

  • Live Events: Multi-Day Conferences, Regional Meetings, Satellite Symposia, Live Online
  • Virtual Education: Online Conferences, Webinars, Digital Monographs and Supplements, Electronic Media, Podcasts
  • Multimedia & Video
  • Mobile Apps
  • Print
  • Infographics
  • Resource Guides

In providing a collaborative and advanced learning ecosystem through both live and virtual offerings, LiVDerm works to foster valuable connections while empowering practitioners to expertly utilize the newest dermatological knowledge with confident authority.

The launch of the new educational hub serves as the latest addition to the Tarsus Medical Group: a leader in advanced medical education and parent company to an esteemed collective of medical educational entities worldwide. In incorporating and advancing two of the group’s existing dermatological offerings (the South Beach Symposium and the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology) the LiVDerm brand will serve to further broaden and strengthen the group’s educational reach in the expansive field of dermatology.

CONTACT: Aria Aloi
LiVDerm
5619970112
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.