Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Wendy Yarno to Board of Directors

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Wendy Yarno to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye, today announced the appointment of Wendy L. Yarno to its Board of Directors and its audit committee. Ms. Yarno has more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, as a public company director and product commercialization leader, including 26 years at Merck & Co. Inc.

While at Merck, Ms. Yarno held positions of increasing seniority, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer. In that position, she led a global organization charged with all aspects of commercialization of pharmaceuticals in more than 20 therapeutic areas. She also served as General Manager, Cardiovascular/Metabolic U.S. Business Unit, and as Merck’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Earlier in her career, she was Vice President of the Women’s Health Care franchise for Johnson & Johnson’s Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical subsidiary.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Wendy to our board,” said Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, CEO, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “As an experienced commercial leader with a proven record of success in biopharmaceuticals, Wendy brings the combination of business insights, board management, and people skills our organization requires to grow and thrive as we move closer to potential commercialization of our lead product, TP-03, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and advance our earlier stage pipeline.”

Ms. Yarno has served on the boards of several public and private biotechnology and medical device companies, including St. Jude Medical, Medivation, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Aratana Therapeutics, and Myokardia. She currently serves on the boards of Global Blood Therapeutics, Ideaya Biosciences, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Yarno received a B.S. in business administration from Portland State University and an M.B.A. from Temple University, Fox School of Business.

“I am honored to join the Tarsus Board of Directors at this exciting moment in the company’s trajectory,” said Wendy Yarno. “Tarsus is committed to serving unmet clinical needs and providing transformational therapies across diverse categories, and I look forward to helping the company develop a robust commercial infrastructure as impactful as the therapies we are developing.”

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases across therapeutic categories including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases with high, unmet needs. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 that is being developed for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding future events and Tarsus’ plans for and the anticipated benefits of its product candidates, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical studies and anticipated regulatory and development milestones. The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, and are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus’ management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Allison Howell
Pascale Communications, LLC
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.