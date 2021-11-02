Tarsus to Participate in the Virtual Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus will present a corporate update at the Virtual Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Presentation Details

Date: Monday, November 8th

Time: 11:40am PT / 2:40pm ET

Webcast: Tarsus Credit Suisse Webcast

The above listed date is subject to change. Details on the presentation time or changes to the presentation date can be found on the Company’s website. Please check www.tarsusrx.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentation will also be available on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic being studied in a second Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

