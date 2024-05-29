IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:

William Blair Growth Stock Conference Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. PT / 4:20 p.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Chief Strategy Officer, and Aziz Mottiwala, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET



Live webcasts and additional information about the webcasts can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

[email protected]