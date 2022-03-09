Breaking News
Tarsus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced management will present at the following conferences:

  • Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    • Virtual Fireside Chat at 9:40am PT / 12:40pm ET
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022 on Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    • In-person Corporate Presentation at 1:50pm PT / 4:50pm ET

The above listed date and times are subject to change. Details on the presentation times or changes to the presentation date can be found on the Company’s website. Please check www.tarsusrx.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentations will also be available on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic being studied in a second Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

