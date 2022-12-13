Credentialing platform pioneer partners with international IT solution provider to secure enterprises from the risk caused by user- and third party-generated credentials

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TASCET today announced the selection of TelOS-Labs as its Premier managed service provider (MSP). The partnership enables TelOS-Labs to take a lead role in expanding the reach of TASCET’s credentialing and cybersecurity solution globally to enterprises in banking, telecommunications, healthcare, transportation, government, and more.

The damage from cyberattacks is projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025—a 300% increase from 2015.i According to McKinsey & Company, organizations around the world spent roughly $150 billion in 2021 on cybersecurity, yet attacks continue unabated. According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 63% of breaches involve compromised credentials.

TASCET pioneered a new, human-centric identity credential, PROOF™, that removes the risks inherent in user- and third party-generated credentials. PROOFs are created and controlled by the enterprise, providing a closed-loop environment to prevent fraud and cyber threats, and a foundation for a zero trust architecture. The TASCET Cognition Engine™ creates and confirms the uniqueness of humans without personally identifiable information, an approach that is dramatically different from the data-driven platforms that are pervasive today, and that have led to the loss of privacy.

TelOS-Labs is an international IT solution company with offices in Europe and the U.S. Its team has more than 50 years professional services experience delivering solutions to enterprises, including some of the leading information and communications technology (ICT) companies in the world. As Premier MSP, Telos-Labs will also be responsible for onboarding and overseeing other MSPs to help expand the utilization of TASCET technology across the globe. Telos-Labs is the only TASCET partner to receive the Premier MSP designation.

“Since day one, we have been impressed with the Telos team,” said Larry Aubol, TASCET CEO. “As we continued to work with them, it became clear they had the experience, insight, capabilities, and service commitment we needed to head up the deployment of our technology – and take a lead role in bringing other MSPs on board to deliver our cybersecurity solutions on a global basis.”

“By partnering with TASCET, we are able to introduce a credentialing platform that sets a new standard of security and privacy for our clients and their users,” said Kreshnik Gashi, TelOS-Labs Managing Partner. “Through our work in highly regulated and at-risk industries such as banking, healthcare, telecommunications and government, we have seen the failings of existing security solutions. TASCET’s approach is radically different, truly innovative, and provides the unique identity and credential component that is necessary to prevent fraud and cyberrisk.”

About TASCET

TASCET has built a powerful credentialing platform—the TASCET Cognition Engine™—to establish the uniqueness of users within enterprises and industries. We have pioneered a human-centric identity credential (PROOF™) that enables organizations to have a closed-loop, controlled environment and security protocol that is unique to the enterprise. Our platform provides tremendous new capabilities to prevent fraud and cybercrime, including synthetic identities, new account fraud, ransomware, data breaches, and cyberattacks – while protecting the privacy of consumers. To learn more about TASCET, visit https://tascet.com

About TelOS-Labs

TelOS-Labs is an international IT solution company with offices based in Europe with a presence in the EU, US, and southeast Europe. Our team has more than 50 years professional services experience delivering to major carriers, enterprise suppliers, and end user enterprises. We are specialized in IT managed services, software development, IT cloud solution, system integration, network, and telecommunication solutions. To learn more about TelOS-Labs, visit https://www.telos-labs.com

To become an MSP for TASCET, contact Kreshnik Gashi, Managing Partner, TelOS-Labs





Contact

Brenda Sorenson

EVP Corporate Communications

bsorenson@tascet.com

i Steve Morgan, “2022 Cybersecurity Almanac: 100 facts, figures, predictions, and statistics,” Cybercrime Magazine, January 19, 2022.