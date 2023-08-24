Task Management Software Market to Witness Significant Demand

New York, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Task Management Software Market Information Deployment Mode, By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment, By End User, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The global task management software market will grow from USD 2.2 BN in 2022 to USD 7.1 BN by 2032, growing approx. at 13.90% CAGR throughout the review period (2023-2032).

Task Management Software Market Synopsis:

The task management software market will likely garner significant traction during the predicted period. The rising need for workforce management among firms would drive market growth.

Task management software allows organizations to keep tabs on team members assigned to single or multiple projects. This aids in setting priorities and obtaining a complete picture of potential issues while giving teams a complete understanding of project-related tasks. Thus, using a task management plan helps organizations save time, prevent information loss, and ensure smooth operations by monitoring every aspect of their work.

Market Competitive Landscape:

Leading task management software market players are,

Upland Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Atlassian

Pivotal Software, Inc.

RingCentral, Inc.

com

AZENDOO

Asana, Inc.

Quick Base

Vu

REDBOOTH

Workfront, Inc.

Evernote Corporation

Zoho Corporation Pvt, Ltd

Meister

Workfront, Inc.

Scope of the Report – Task Management Software Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 7.1 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 13.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Recent advancements in the areas of AI & ML Key Market Dynamics The growing need among enterprises to centrally manage and track tasks and the need to promote collaboration among teams and improve workforce utilization penetration of image sensors in automobiles.





Task management software has collaboration and communication capabilities that allow work teams and project managers to report, monitor and identify course correction in resource-intensive projects & work environments. The growing digitization in industries worldwide, alongside the vast adoption of task management software technologies, boosts market revenues.

The essential task management capabilities are project demand management, project planning & management, time management, resource management, resource capacity planning, task management, project collaboration, program management, reporting services, security & user management, integration, and usability. Enterprises are increasingly investing in deploying sophisticated task management tools.

Using task management software, businesses can enhance teamwork, increase efficiency, meet deadlines, prioritize activities, and schedule tasks precisely & consistently. By helping users to innovate and embrace new advanced technologies, task management software helps them stay competitive. The growing adoption of these innovative tools among enterprises of all sizes to cut costs and streamline operations would boost the task management software market size.

Task Management Software Market Segments:

The task management software market report is segmented into components, organization size, deployment, end-users, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into software and services. Of these, the software segment accounts for the largest market share, witnessing the increased usage of task management solutions. Besides, the benefits of software in managing time-consuming spreadsheets and other administrative procedures like traveling and obtaining updates drive segment growth.

The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Of these, the SME segment dominates the market, creating a vast demand for task management software. SMEs are increasingly using task management solutions for reproducing identical operations and planning processes as business and client reporting grow, which expedites the market expansion of the segment.

The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premises. Of these, the cloud segment accounts for the largest market share, as cloud-based task management software allows businesses to manage data effectively & securely in a consolidated and remote-accessible way. On-demand network access to reconfigurable computing resources, such as networks, servers, storage, applications, and services, is another advantage of cloud deployment.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, and others. Of these, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment holds the largest market share. The growing adoption of task management software in the BFSI industry due to the digital revolution boosts the segment’s market size.

Task management software helps financial, and Fintech businesses respond to the need for extensive documentation required to manage various processes, such as credit disbursement, asset quality maintenance, etc. By region, the task management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading market for task management software solutions. Factors such as increasing numbers of enterprises adopting task management solutions and the early adoption of innovative advanced technologies increase the market size. Moreover, the surging popularity of these solutions contributes to the market revenue growth.

High R&D investments in developing related technologies, cloud solutions, and economic growth foster the region’s market shares. Rapid developments in solutions, offering project planning & management, time management, and resource management tools enable businesses to build operational efficiencies required to scale rapidly in this competitive environment.

Competitive Analysis:

This market appears highly competitive due to the presence of prominent companies with an international presence. These companies target increased participation through collaborations to expand their global footprints, offerings, and potential clientele. The market would witness intensified competition with innovations, increased R&D investments, and M&A.

For instance, on Feb.21, 2023, Zebra Technologies Corporation, an American mobile computing company, announced that German fashion retailer Bonita is set to implement Zebra’s task management solution to transform its retail operations. Bonita has stores in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Leaders at Bonita recognized the need for a modern software solution to address the communication issues between the company’s head office and other stores across the EU.

